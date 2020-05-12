Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

