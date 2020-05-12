Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,613,000 after buying an additional 478,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 237,456 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,225,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,990,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.