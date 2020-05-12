Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

MA opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

