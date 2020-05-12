Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

