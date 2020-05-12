Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,814 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

