Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

