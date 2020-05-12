Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.