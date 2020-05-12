Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $444.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.87. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Forman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,025,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,873. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

