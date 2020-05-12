Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $657,000 in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QCR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in QCR by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 2,800.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Maxim Group upped their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $464.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

