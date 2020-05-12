Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $671,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 630,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 14,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 311,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,989,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE SEM opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.