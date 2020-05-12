Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.05% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 45,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti cut their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SCS stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.