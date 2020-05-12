Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Worthington Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

