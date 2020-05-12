Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,267 Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

CIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

