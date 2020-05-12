Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

