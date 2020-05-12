Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.