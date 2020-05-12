Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 25,074 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 288,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE DFS opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

