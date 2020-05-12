Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 5,473 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

