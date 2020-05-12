Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after acquiring an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,389 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after acquiring an additional 122,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.36. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

