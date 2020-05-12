Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $510.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.66. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

