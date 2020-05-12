Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Triton International by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vestar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $430,233,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

