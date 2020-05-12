Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$1.74 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce ($1.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.66). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $148.05.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

