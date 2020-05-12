Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,134,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,035,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

