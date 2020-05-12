Brokers Issue Forecasts for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MDC opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $25,849,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $13,936,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $7,092,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

