Brokers Issue Forecasts for Noodles & Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.94 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

