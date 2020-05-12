Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orthopediatrics Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orthopediatrics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

KIDS stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 6.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

