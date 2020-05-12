Brokers Offer Predictions for CI Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$499.29 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$2,646,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,302,856.15.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

