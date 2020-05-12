Brokers Offer Predictions for Ping Identity Holding Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of PING opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.68. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in Ping Identity by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

