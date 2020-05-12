Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

ABX stock opened at C$36.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$40.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

