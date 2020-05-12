Brokers Set Expectations for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $544.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -4.37. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

