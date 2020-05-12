Brokers Set Expectations for NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXPI opened at $102.56 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

