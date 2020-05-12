Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BAM opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

