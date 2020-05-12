BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of EVOP opened at $20.29 on Friday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director John Garabedian purchased 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,444.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Wayne Leeds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $365,890.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615,031 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 37,488.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 386,134 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $9,490,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $8,649,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

