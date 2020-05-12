Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COK. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.67 ($70.54).

Cancom stock opened at €54.45 ($63.31) on Friday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($66.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

