CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect CanWel Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.52 million.

TSE:CWX opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66. The firm has a market cap of $247.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 252.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWX shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

