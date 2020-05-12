Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, FIX lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

