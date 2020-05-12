CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Financial Review

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $60.47 million 2.12 $14.33 million $2.38 9.97 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 2.18 $18.27 million $0.33 24.39

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CB Financial Services and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 20.27% 7.34% 0.82% HarborOne Bancorp 9.30% 3.70% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 16 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; 7 offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and 1 office in Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

