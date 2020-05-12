cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

YCBD opened at $0.95 on Friday. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 99.7% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

