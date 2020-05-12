Cervus Equipment (CVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Cervus Equipment to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$259.55 million during the quarter.

