Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.56.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

