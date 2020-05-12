Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.