China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ZNH stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 2,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

