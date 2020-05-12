ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 198,981 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $13,164,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE JBL opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

