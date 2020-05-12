ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,613,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after acquiring an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

