ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 324.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

