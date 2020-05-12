ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,247 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

