ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWW opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.