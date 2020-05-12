Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.