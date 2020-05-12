Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

