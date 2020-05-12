Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stake Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Consolidated Water worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065 in the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

