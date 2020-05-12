Cormark Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.46 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

VNP stock opened at C$1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.91. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00.

In related news, Director Arjang Roshan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,434.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.